AN overturned chemical tanker is currently blocking a major route through North Yorkshire.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an overturned HGV on the A1 at junction 42 near South Milford. It is reported that the vehicle is blocking both north and southbound lanes.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Due to potential hazardous material leaking from the vehicle, motorists who are caught in traffic on the A1 are advised to stay in their vehicles and keep their windows closed while emergency services deal with the situation.

"Anyone planning to travel along this section of the A1 is advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes."

There is congestion to routes through Brotherton, Darrington and Pontefract as traffic diverts.

A tanker overturned across the central reservation at around 7.40am this morning and trapped traffic is being turned around, with other vehicles are being diverted off early and pushed to the Ferrybridge interchange where it meets the M62.

The driver of the tanker has been taken to hospital.

A substance from the lorry has leaked on to the carriageway.

The A1(M) is expected to be closed for some time to allow emergency services and the highways agency to investigate the collision and to clean the carriageway.