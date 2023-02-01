North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe has revealed the plan as part of budget plans for the coming year.

Next week she will ask a panel of North Yorkshire and York councillors to consider increasing the force’s council tax demand by 4.99 per cent, which would amount to £14.03 extra for the average band D household.

The band D £295.08 demand would represent an average rise of more than £90 in the amount residents pay for policing.

Under the proposal, North Yorkshire taxpayers would be contributing 45 per cent of their police force’s £191 million income, whereas Northumberland residents contribute only 19.3 per cent of their force’s funding.

Of 2,343 responses from residents over the proposed police budget, some 55 per cent said they would be prepared to pay up to £5.60 more.

Nevertheless, the commissioner’s report concludes there is “significant support from the public for an increase of at least £10”.

However, a report by the commissioner to the panel also highlights that North Yorkshire has one of the highest policing precept levels in England and Wales - but will need to make £8.2 million of savings in the coming year to balance the books.

The report states: “I have been clear with the force that in asking the public of North Yorkshire to pay more they should expect more from their police service."

Costs facing the force are expected to increase by £18 million, mainly due to pay rises and inflation.

The report says that due to the labour market crisis, some 50 Police Community Support Officers posts “have been unable to be filled despite recruitment efforts”, and will remain unfilled this year to save £2 million.

To cut costs by another £1.2 million it is proposed the force will allow non-officer staff vacancies to rise from 50 to 74.

Meanwhile, the report states extra resources are needed to cope with increased demands on areas such as child protection, domestic violence and safeguarding the most vulnerable, as the need for more officers to investigate burglaries, robberies, and serious violence has become plain.

The report states: “This has now reached a point where the demands and workload are no longer manageable and an increase in resources is required.”