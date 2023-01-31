Fire crews from Harrogate responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A59 at Blubberhouses at around 3.15pm today (January 31), that resulted in one casualty being trapped in their vehicle.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crews made both vehicles safe and removed the door of one vehicle to allow paramedics access to the trapped casualty.

"Crews assisted in extricating the casualty, who was suffering with head injuries, before handing them into the care of ambulance crews to be transported to hospital."