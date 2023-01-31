The victim had intended to use the money partly for Christmas expenses and partly to pay her bills, York Magistrates Court heard.

Eleonara Hristova, 19, followed her from a city centre bank and waited until the woman went to wash her hands, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

Then she grabbed the victim’s bag and left.

Inside it was a purse containing £1,000 the victim had just withdrawn from the bank.

The woman, who walks with a shopping trolley, had to change the locks of her home as a result.

Jailing her for 12 weeks, deputy district judge Spencer said: “It is my duty to sentence you for a serious and nasty criminal offence.”

Bulgarian Hristova had arrived in the UK two months before the theft and was on police bail at the time, York Magistrates Court heard.

She followed proceedings with the help of a Bulgarian translator.

Her solicitor Harry Bayman said she had no intention of returning to Bulgaria but planned to go to stay with her mother in Lymington Avenue, Wood Green, London, when she is released.

She pleaded guilty to theft in late November and sentence was adjourned after concerns were raised that she may have been trafficked to this country or been the victim of exploitation as a modern slave.

The national authority on the matter decided she had not, the court heard.

Mr Bayman said she had denied being a modern slave or the victim of exploitation throughout.

North Yorkshire PC Bradley Bailey who ran the investigation said: “This was a blatant case of a thief targeting a vulnerable elderly person for their own material gain.

Hristova's actions left the victim shaken and upset about the fact she had been targeted in such a way and also fearful that someone might use her keys and enter her home.

“Officers took the victim home and ensured that her locks were changed and that she was left feeling secure in her own home.

“To Hristova, it was a case of wanting the cash and taking the cash, with absolutely no thought about the effects on the victim.

“North Yorkshire Police will not tolerate criminals targeting vulnerable victims and we will take every opportunity to bring those who do to justice.”

Mr Butterworth said Hristova was in the Natwest Bank in Coney Street on November 19 when the victim withdrew the money and put it in her purse on her stroller. Hristova followed her to St Sampson’s Centre in Church Street.

The woman only realised the bag had gone when she returned from washing her hands, but CCTV had captured the theft and Hristova was identifiedand arrested on November 26. She has been on remand ever since.

In a police interview, she said she had given some of the money to friends and spent the rest on socialising, clothes and rent.

Mr Bayman said Hristova had had some work delivering leaflets but that had ended and she had come to York from Hull looking for work. She had been in the bank to change a small amount of currency.

The friends mentioned in her interview had returned to Bulgaria.

Mr Bayman said Hristova will consider her future once she reaches London.

“She would be happy to find work in this country to support herself through legitimate means,” he said.

Bulgarians can enter the UK without a visa as tourists or to visit relatives or friends for up to six months. They cannot work without a work visa.