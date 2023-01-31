The Dower House Hotel and Spa closed a year ago after it was bought by expanding The Inn Collection group in December 2021 for an undisclosed sum.

Since then, the Newcastle-based company has been refurbishing the venue in Bon End, which aims to become a food driven pub at the heart of the community.

The company has also created a new coat of arms for the newly-named The Knaresborough Inn. The redesign features two griffins to highlight links to the Slingsby family, plus a historic emblem related to Sir Robert of Knaresborough.

The Inn Collection Group’s marketing manager Zoe Cooper said: “We have embraced the history of the building and the site, as well as the wider area and we hope the new look will create a talking point that serves as a link to the past while the site embarks on an exciting future.”

Once renovations are complete, the Grade II-listed building will have 16 bedrooms added to its make-up, creating a 57-bedroom property with a new-look ground floor food and beverage spaces.

It will serve food and drink all day, every day.