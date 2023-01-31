Little Bird Markets Little Bird Made are gearing up for their first double market weekend of 2023.

They will be setting up at Knaresborough Castle and Harrogate Valley Gardens for their first monthly markets in the towns on Saturday and Sunday (February 4 and 5).

Little Bird take their outdoor artisan markets to a variety of towns across the Yorkshire area, from Richmond in the north to Tadcaster in the south and bring together some of Yorkshire best small businesses.

Little Bird Markets will be at Knaresborough Castle and in Valley Gardens, Harrogate (Image: Little Bird)

Organisers sayd that the markets are all specially curated to ensure there is a wide variety of goods on offer to suit all ages and needs. So if you are looking for new additions for any room in your home then there will be homeware, fragrances, candles, wax melts, pieces of art, photography and crafts to choose from.

And if you are in need of a self-care treat or gift, then there will be organic skin and body care, local bakers with sweet and savoury treats, local distillers with beer, wine and spirits. Also, lots for children including clothing, toys, crafts or if you are looking to treat your pets with food, toys and accessories on offer. Not forgetting your garden with plants, garden ornaments and even wooden furniture available to purchase.

There will be free walking tours on offer (Image: Little Bird)

Managing Director Jackie Crozier said that no one is feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis more than many of the small businesses who trade at the markets each week.

She said: “Many of the small businesses are not just being affected by the usual January slump in sales, but the additional rise in utility and production costs, uncertainty over suppliers all while trying to keep costs low for customers. We are asking people to try and shop small and local, as supporting small local independent businesses really will make a big difference to local economies and enable the businesses to survive. We have such a wealth of local talent and purchasing from local markets and shops will allow them to carry on with their dream job and ensure they will continue to trade. Our markets enable businesses to connect directly with customers and bring people back into the town centres and local tourist attractions.”

You will find the markets on Saturday (February 4) from 10am – 3pm in Castle Yard, Knaresborough HG5 8AS and on Sunday from 10am – 3pm at Valley Gardens, Valley Drive, Harrogate HG1 2SZ.

Little Bird applications are still open for any people looking to join the markets this year to sell their products. For further information visit www.littlebirdmade.com or if you have any questions please email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk