THE new boss of York Explore has admitted she was 'blown away' by the quality of the city's libraries when she first visited.

Jenny Layfield said she visited Tang Hall Explore when she came to York to be interviewed for the post of Explore chief executive.

"It was full of life," she said. "There were children's reading groups, lots of mums and toddlers, community partners - I was just blown away."

Since taking up her new post earlier this month, she has visited every one of the 15 libraries and reading cafés in the city.

That reminded her again of what she loved about Explore, she said. "There is such an incredibly passionate group of people."

Around the country, some cash-strapped library services have resorted to keeping libraries open by having volunteers run them.

But Explore has always prided itself on having at least one paid member of staff in each library.

Asked whether she could commit to continuing that, she didn't hesitate. "Yes," she said. "They are the people who make the libraries work."

The former director of the National Coal Mining Museum for England admits these are 'challenging times' for library services - but stresses Explore is an 'incredibly successful operation'.

Last year saw more people than ever joining the city's libraries, and the completion of a new library for Haxby and Wigginton.

In 2019, meanwhile, Explore signed a new 15-year contract with the city council to supply library services. That contract guaranteed Explore £34.25 million over 15 years to run the service, plus capital funding of £4.2 million to spend on new or improved library buildings.

The council funding makes up 70 per cent of the library service's budget, Jenny says. Income from cafés constitutes another 20 per cent.

But that still leaves 10 per cent to be raised from other sources.

"So like other charitable organisations, we are facing significant challenges. The price of everything is going through the roof," said the mum of two children aged 16 and 20.

"But we have a great team. I'm only in my fourth week here, but we will have to look at what our option are in terms of raising funds."

One big bonus is the the fact that, this year, Explore has been recognised as an 'Arts Council investment organisation'.

Over the next three years, the Arts Council will invest £660,000 in Explore to enable it to deliver creative activities in libraries.

The money will be partly used to expand the award-winning 'Explore Labs' - community arts projects in libraries.

But it will also be used to create new activities inspired by the extraordinary city archive that Explore looks after.

"We will be creating activities inspired by the nationally significant collections of Explore York Archive and their vast potential for place-based storytelling," Jenny said. "Local communities will collaborate with local artists and creatives using mixed artforms and digital technologies to tell their story."

Watch this space...