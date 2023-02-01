Royale Spice is opening today (February 1) in the former Clifton Spice and Grill restaurant on the corner of Horner Street and Burton Stone Lane in Clifton.

Clifton Spice and Grill replaced Voujon Spice which was born out of a former greengrocers and opened in September 2020.

Now owner Mohammed Hashem says the business - which is part of Heworth-based Naz Spice - has taken a new direction with the restaurant and takeaway menu featuring predominantly food from the grill and kebabs and a Sunday buffet.

Both restaurant and takeaway will be open from 5-11pm six days a week and from 12-9pm on a Sunday.

To get things started, the restaurant is opening with a special promotion deal of 20 per cent off food dining in and 25 per cent off for collection only on takeaway only on opening day.

To book a table in advance or to order a takeaway call the restaurant on 07753 178325.