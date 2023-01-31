Members of the trade unions RMT and ASLEF have planned to strike on Wednesday, February 1, and Friday, February 3, due to their long-running dispute over pay, pensions and working conditions.

The rail operators TransPennine Express, Northern and CrossCountry, all of which pass through York station, are unable to run any trains on these dates.

Meanwhile, LNER is operating an "extremely limited timetable", with just five trains in each direction between London King's Cross and Edinburgh, which is a route that also passes through York.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: "The fresh strike action planned for the start of February will once again, cause severe disruption to our services, as well as those across the country.

"Sadly, we won’t be able to run any trains at all on the strike dates, with a very limited timetable in place on the days following each strike and are urging our customers to follow the guidance provided.”

Rail services will also be impacted on the days following each strike with only a limited service running, with later starts and earlier finishes than the usual timetable.

Therefore, TransPennine asks those planning journeys on February 2 and 4 to only travel if essential, and those who must are advised to check their journeys ahead of time and prepare for further disruption.