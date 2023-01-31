Laurel farmhouse in the village of Bramham, just off the A1(M) near Wetherby is thought to have originally been built in 1675, however its current owners - who are looking to sell - added their own private pub to their home.

"This is not a commercial venture," the estate agent's listing stresses, "nor does it have a license to be run as a public facility, however, it is a wonderful and unique asset to the property."

The pub has plenty of space for guests and an incredible selection of eleven beers on tap. (Image: Carter Jonas)

The beautiful building has had many period features restored by the current owners, according to estate agents Carter Jonas, including commissioning "craftsman joiners and stone masons to create bespoke features of great charm throughout the property."

With four bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with Aga, lounge and separate dining room, the charming home has exposed beams and low ceilings throughout, as well as a separate office room in the garden. Overall, the house's living quarters cover 2,500 square feet.

The farmhouse kitchen includes an Aga (obviously). (Image: Carter Jonas)

Despite only being a hundred yards from the nearest pub, the house's current occupants have converted an external building into an authentic pub with fully operational taps serving a selection of ales.

To complement the pub, the property also boasts a wine cellar, ensuring that visitors (or the home's inhabitants) will never be left thirsty.

The courtyard area to the rear of the property and the unassuming pub's entrance. (Image: Carter Jonas)

Those who are looking to purchase will have to have deep pockets as the four bedroom property comes with a £1.25m guide price. Other detached homes of a similar size in the village can be bought for a fraction of the price, however, none have their own private pubs.