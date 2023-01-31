City of York Council has approved the development after agreeing to a change of use for the site by the outer ring road last Spring.

The site concerns Shipton Road in Rawcliffe, which was previously used as a vehicle maintenance and storage area for the York Pullman Bus Company.

Transdev Blazefield Limited can now construct a two-storey building with associated parking, bus washing area, fuel and oil storage, lighting and temporary structure.

The maintenance and office building will form part of the forthcoming bus depot, with the temporary structure allowing maintenance to continue on the site, while the new buildings are erected.

Previously, the premises were used for vehicle maintenance and storage and these buildings have been demolished to allow the new depot to be built.

A report by council planning staff says the change of use approval and the consent for the new buildings will be implemented together by Transdev Blazefield.

Rawcliffe Parish Council has no objection to the scheme but said the temporary building must be replaced with a permanent building within two years of work starting on the site.

The council also received no submissions on the application from the public.

Council planners said the site is in the Green Belt, but contains much hardstanding and the main planning issue is impact of the openness of the new building compared to the current buildings.

At present there are a 390m2 buildings and a smaller 110m2 building, 6m high, but they would be replaced by a single building of 477m2 8.5m high.

The planners said the new building would increase openness and since much of the site was hardstanding, there would be no harm here too.

National planning policies also consider economic issues, their report continued.

“The proposals would enable Transdev, to relocate from their current premises elsewhere in the city which is necessary because that site is due to be redeveloped for housing (Hospital Fields Road),” it said.

The development meant 35 jobs could stay in the city, helping meet the city’s employment needs.

Council planners also looked at other potential sites on the market and concluded there were no suitable alternatives to this one.

The site, which is in a sustainable location, already had planning permission for use as a bus depot.

With the site surrounded by other developments, such as the Park’N’Ride, Outer Ring Road, and sewage treatment works, the proposals do not harm the Green Belt.

The planning staff concluded: “The design of the buildings is appropriate, suitable ancillary facilities and car parking are provided. Redesign of lighting scheme to better protect wildlife around the site can be secured by condition.”