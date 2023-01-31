The Acuitis Opticians and Hearing York shop, at 35 Coney Street, has been cordoned off this afternoon (January 31), preventing customer access into the shop, due to debris and rubble falling from a roof.

Due to the distance that the rubble has fallen, the cordon has had to be stretched close to the Sports Direct store entrance opposite.

Ed Sweeting, Director of Acuitis said: "It seems some render has come off the roof of the property next door and blown off the roof with the wind, luckily it narrowly missed a couple of shoppers."

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman has reported that roof tiles may have become dislodged due to the high winds.

The building has been cordoned off to allow repairs to be carried out.