A historic York hotel, which once housed the judge who convicted highwayman Dick Turpin, has gone on the market for offers above £3million.
Property advisor Knight Frank is selling the Grade II-listed Judges Court hotel, a 4-storey Georgian townhouse which in the 18th century provided exclusive lodging for famous judges, such as William Chapple.
Tucked away in a secret corner off Coney Street, Judges Court has 15 bedrooms, each named after a famous judge who lived in the building, and whose interior reflects the heritage. The former townhouse became a hotel in 2015.
Ryan Lynn, Partner, Hotel Agency at Knight Frank, said: “The history and location of this hotel puts Judges Court at the top of the market. Boasting a variety of quirks, the location acts as a strong selling point for the building, attracting a wide range of visitors and reflecting a strong flow of business over the years.”
“The opportunity to take on a profitable hotel business in one of the UK’s leading tourist destinations and the upcoming regeneration plans will generate high levels of interest for potential buyers.”
