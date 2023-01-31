A CORDON has been placed outside a York city centre shop, preventing customer access.
The Acuitis Opticians and Hearing York shop, at 35 Coney Street, has been closed due to rubble and debris falling from the roof, a North Yorkshire Police officer has told The Press.
The cordon has stretched over the footstreet with pedestrians having to pass by close to the Sports Direct entrance.
The Press has approached Acuitis for comment.
More to follow.
