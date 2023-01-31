The Grade II-listed 3-bed home comes with a separate one-bed annexe and overlooks open countryside.

The Old Thatch on Angram Road, Long Marston, is being sold by Fine and Country.

The estate agents say the freehold cottage promises spacious and versatile accommodation on a very generous plot, with large rear garden.

The entrance hall opens up to a lounge with original beams, engineered oak flooring and inglenook fireplace with logburner.

The large, principal bedroom also features green oak beams and ornamental fireplace.

On the first floor is a fabulous second, large lounge with a vaulted ceiling and beautiful green oak beams.

Outside, features a well-maintained front garden with much privacy, with a fully-enclosed and private south-facing garden.

The agents say two patio areas make it ideal for al fresco dining and outdoor entertaining.

There is also a summerhouse, a workshop, a second summer / winter house with a built-in firepit, greenhouse, chicken coop and vegetable patch.

The annexe in the rear garden includes one bedroom, a storage room and an ensuite.

Full details can be found on the link here.



