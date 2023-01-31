A MAJOR Yorkshire route has been closed by a serious crash.
National Highways Yorkshire said the M1 was closed in both directions between Junction 39 and 40, near Wakefield, due to a serious collision.
It said diversion routes were in operation.
"Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance," it said.
"National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here