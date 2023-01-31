Saint Catherine’s has set up its spring cash raffle to support patient care.

First prize can claim £2,500, with second taking £250 and five third-place winners taking home £50.

The raffle is being supported by Rebecca Abberstein, of Wold Newton, as her husband Sam passed away in 2021 after receiving care from Saint Catherine’s.

Rebecca said: “Over Sam’s last four days at home the sheer amount of people involved was phenomenal and they all worked so hard to get him as comfortable as possible. I know everyone says that hospice staff are wonderful, but I was genuinely blown away at how hard everyone worked.”

Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader at the hospice, said every ticket sold will help the team to raise much-needed funds to provide specialist end-of-life services.

Richard said: "With just a third of our funding available from the Government, we need to raise around £8,000 a day, so every pound counts and is very much appreciated.”

Tickets, priced at £1 each, or books of 20, are on sale now and can be ordered on the hospice website or by contacting the fundraising team on 01723 378406 or fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk