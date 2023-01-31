POLICE are searching for the family of a man who died in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police officers working on behalf of the coroner to find the next of kin of Norman Jeffrey Scull from Northallerton.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Norman, 84, sadly died this week. His death is not being treated as suspicious."
If anyone is related to him, or has contact details, such as an address or phone number, for a relative, please call Su Gregson at the Coroners Officer on 01609 643168.
