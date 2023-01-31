A HOMEOWNER says he's been left with a £450 a month 'nightmare' Council Tax bill for two cottages he owns even though he claims they are derelict and uninhabitable.

Guy Scott-Collier, of Dale End Cottages in Kirkbymoorside in Ryedale, said he bought his idyllic home two and a half years ago with his wife, Michelle, having moved from Harrogate to the countryside to start a new life.

READ MORE: Two women come forward after police hunt

Guy Scott-Collier's home in Dale End in Kirkbymoorside (Image: UGC)

But it soon became apparent that the two derelict cottages that are only a metre behind his property were a magnet for anti-social behaviour - with youths hanging around, brekaing in and further wrecking the already run-down buildings.

READ MORE: Plan for 1,500 new homes to super-size North Yorkshire village

Last year, having had enough, Mr Scott-Collier says he bought the two cottages for about £80,000 and says he was told at the time he'd be exempt from Council Tax because they were empty and not in a state for anyone to live in.

He says his intention is to do the properties up eventually, when funds allow, but he doesn't have the money to complete the work needed now which would include new windows, a complete reroof of both homes and for the interiors to be gutted and replaced.

He said: "We moved here to start a family and live a quiet life in the country, but because of the cottages behind us, it's been a nightmare and there have been difficulties every step of the way."

Rotten timbers inside one of the cottages (Image: UGC)

Mr Scott-Collier says he has been in discussions with the Government's Valuation Office Agency which accesses homes for Council Tax, and sent them photos and video footage to show them the state of the cottages, but they have told him he must pay up.

The state of the inside of the Dale End cottages (Image: UGC)

He says that, despite asking for an inspector to come out and view the properties, his requests have also fallen on deaf ears.

"I was told they have to be wind and water proof to qualify for tax," he said.

"And the windows are smashed, the roof is down and it needs a whole re-roof.

"I didn't realise that I would be facing this bill and I'd hate it to happen to somebody else."

A hole in the roof in one of the cottages (Image: UGC)

A spokesman for the Valuation Office Agency said: "We cannot comment on individual cases, but if a domestic property is in disrepair but could be capable of being occupied with a reasonable amount of work, then it would still qualify to be in the Council Tax list."