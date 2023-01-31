Anne Hirst, who has volunteered in animal rescue for almost 20 years, has set up the foodbank in her garage in York - as she wants to avoid pets becoming "silent victims" during the difficult times of the cost-of-living crisis.

Just three weeks after opening, Anne said the response has been "fantastic" and it has made her realise that there was a definite need for this in the York area.

Anne said: "I have supported human foodbanks myself now for several years and the need for these became much more apparent during the pandemic and have continued to be a vital survival line for many as the cost-of-living has continued to spiral.

"I'm aware that many pets were being abandoned or surrendered to rescues as people began to struggle financially. A lot of these were as a result of significant vet bills, but many are due to the rising costs of pet food which many simply cannot afford.

A pet food parcel from Anne's 'Pet Foodbank' in York (Image: UGC)

"I came up with the idea of a 'Pet Foodbank' a while ago but initially dismissed it as I didn't think people would support such an idea given the support currently being given to human foodbanks, coupled with the fact that everyone is being affected by the increase cost of everything.

"But, I kept coming back to the idea, so I did a bit of research and it soon became apparent that 'Pet Foodbanks' are springing up all over the country."

Anne said she joined a Facebook forum for people who already ran a foodbank or were thinking of starting one - and the information and support she received on there gave her the final push she needed to give it a go.

Anne said: "We have 130 people following the Facebook page already, we've had a significant number of pet food donations and now have donation drop off points in Acomb, Woodthorpe, Huntington and Naburn."

Anne has reached out to several community foodbanks in the area and has already supplied a pet food parcel to one of them, which she said was "very well received" by their service users.

"We are hoping to try and make this a regular supply as long as the donations of pet food keep coming in," Anne added.

Anne has more meetings set up this week to visit community foodbanks to see how she can support them with pet food - and will be continuing to reach out to others in the area in the coming weeks.

Anyone wishing to contact Anne to make a donation can visit the Facebook page or email yorkpetfoodbank@gmail.com.