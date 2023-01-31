A North Yorkshire technology company is forecasting a bumper year of growth,

HMi Elements, which makes hazardous area computers for the oil and gas industry, has started 2023 with a multi-million pound order book and has rewarded its staff with a bonus and salary increase.

Last summer, the Malton-based company, which also has an office in Leeds and in the US, took on four staff in Malton and two in Leeds, as it boosted R&D capability by a third.

CEO Howard Gould says more investment and recruitment is planned for this year, to serve customers who include the world’s leading oilfield businesses.

He said: “We are investing in new technology and developing two new HMI’s that will be game changing for us. We’ve always led the way when it comes to innovation in the hazardous area computer sector and we’re not slowing down.”

HMi Elements is automating mechanical inspection with a co-ordinating measuring machine (CMM) which it says will improve the product quality, testing accuracy and efficiency. And an automatic optical inspection machine for checking printed circuit boards.

It will also launch two new HMI devices into the market in Q2.