Pubgoers are being offered the chance to win up to £3000 in a new online challenge being hosted by a popular Greene King pub chain.

The 'Flamin Conga' game comes as national research revealed that 51% of Brits feel that the cost of living crisis is having an effect when it comes to supporting communities.

One in four feels that the pub has a role to play in offering free events and activities for locals.

With this, Flamin Grill is keen to provide a fun break to their customers as well as a chance to win big.

PA - Flamin Grill is launching the 'Flamin Conga' (Image: PA)

The Flamin Grill has decided to do this through the launch of a free online game called 'Flamin Conga'.

Andrew Gallagher, Marketing Director at Greene King, said “Each Flaming Grill pub is at the heart of the local community, so it’s vital that we give back wherever possible to support our customers.

"There are some amazing prizes on offer – as well as instant wins when you head into your local Flaming Grill, so we really hope we can make someone’s day just a little bit brighter.”

How you could win £3000 from Flamin Grill this February

The new game involves customers navigating a Flamin Grill pub, collecting bonus items to corral colleagues and guests into the most epic conga line ever - the longer the line, the better the score.

Once this conga line is completed, the contestants can enter their details to see if they've made it onto the leader board with prizes being given to the top scorers.

Customers have until February 19 to get their score on the leaderboard before the prizes are announced.

To play this game, please visit the Flamin Grill website.

What prizes can be won in the Flamin Grill's 'Flamin Conga' game?





The top-scoring players will be put into a prize draw and be eligible for a £3000 Love2Shop voucher, Flamin Grill gift cards and more.

1000 bottles of Coke Zero are also available as instant wins which are redeemable when customers visit a Flamin Grill pub.