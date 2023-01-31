TWO women have come forward after after a police CCTV appeal following reports of criminal damage.

As The Press reported, Humberside Police said they would like to speak to the women after a festive display was damaged at the Flemingate Shopping Centre in Beverley.

Investigating the incident, Detective Constable Melanie Green said at the time: “Around £1,000 worth of damage was caused to the display last month which is completely unacceptable.

“Whilst we believe this was an isolated incident, we will not condone or tolerate any type of behaviour that can negatively impact on an area.

“We have worked incredibly closely with partners and the centre to ensure it is a safe space for everyone to visit and enjoy, and we are keen to identify these two women to further the investigation.”

But now, following the media appeal the force say that two women have come forward in connection with the case and they are thanking everyone who shared the plea for help.