I refer to the decision by City of York Council to go ahead with the plans for Haxby Station against the wishes of Haxby council (Station plans steam ahead, January 12)
This remote and unmanned station is forecast to have 280,000 passengers per year. This would increase already high pollution down a main access road into Haxby from the increase of 300 cars plus delivery lorries etc, plus the increase of level crossing down-time by 40/50 per cent due to train operations.
Is this not pure hypocrisy by City of York Council on their declared policy of 70 per cent clean air?
Roland S Pearson, Towthorpe Road, Haxby
