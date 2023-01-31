Once again York Residents’ Weekend has been a great success and a real feather in the cap of our extraordinary ancient city.

However, and I am sure there will be many others in a similar situation, as a resident of one of the many small streets within walking distance of the city centre we were subject to a less enjoyable aspect of this wonderful weekend: the traditional game of ‘Leave at your peril’. The purpose of this simple game is to win by being able to park back in your own street if you’ve gone anywhere by car.

The tone, I hope, of my letter is frivolous, but the content is serious. Parking in small side streets has become a permanent lottery.

ResPark is the obvious answer, but because of the fluid demographics of many of the streets in areas like this it can be very difficult to get consistent consent from the residents.

Is it time for City of York Council to accept that the situation in streets like ours requires a different approach?

Farrar Street failed to get ResPark status the last time we tried, but I think that the unique demographics of these streets needs consideration and that a different criteria should be used when judging the validity of requests for Resident Parking. Free ResPark is at least one option.

I would like to point out that ResPark (paid for by York University) now covers Badger Hill and several streets on Hull Road and this has increased the pressure on streets nearer town.

Richard D Bowen, Farrar Street, York