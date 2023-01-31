POLICE want to trace two women after reports of criminal damage.

Humberside Police say they would like to speak to the women pictured after a festive display was damaged at the Flemingate Shopping Centre in Beverley.

Investigating the incident, Detective Constable Melanie Green said: “Around £1,000 worth of damage was caused to the display last month which is completely unacceptable.

“Whilst we believe this was an isolated incident, we will not condone or tolerate any type of behaviour that can negatively impact on an area.

“We have worked incredibly closely with partners and the centre to ensure it is a safe space for everyone to visit and enjoy, and we are keen to identify these two women to further the investigation.”

If you can identify the women in these pictures, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 22000104691 of December 2, 2022.