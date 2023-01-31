A community safety survey has been launched in Acomb and Westfield to gauge the levels of crime and antisocial behaviour in the area.

The survey – which has been posted through letter-boxes across the Westfield ward by local Lib Dem councillors Andrew Waller, Simon Daubeney and Sue Hunter – asks questions such as: ‘have you witnessed any crimes… in the last three months’ and ‘what one thing do you think would help tackle crime in our community?’

Cllr Waller said the survey was a follow-up to an earlier survey last autumn in which local people expressed concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour.

The problems include groups of children and youths gathering and causing trouble; fly-tipping; thefts of tools from vans; car crime; and cold calling on the doorstep by ‘unscrupulous traders’.

Cllr Waller said since the results of that survey came in, he and his fellow ward councillors had had meetings with senior police officers, including the York commander Supt Fran Naughton.

A number of initiatives had been put in place – including what he called ‘more visible policing’.

The new survey, Cllr Waller said, was an attempt to gauge how effective the measures had been – and what still needed to be done.

“We are following that earlier survey up to see how these changes have been received across the ward, where they have been effective and where there is still some work that needs to be done,” he said.

The survey form posted through doors includes a card you can put in your window saying ‘Please note, we do NOT buy or sell at this door’. It is intended as a clear signal to would-be cold callers that they are not welcome, Cllr Waller said.

Questions asked on the community safety survey form include:

Have you witnessed any crimes or antisocial behaviour in the last three months?

What one thing do you think would help tackle crime in our community?

How safe do you feel?

Do you feel there is a strong enough police presence in our area?

There is a tick-box section where people can rate what they think should be policing priorities – options include antisocial behaviour, burglary, car crime, knife crime, drug-related crime and more visible policing.

On the form, the three Lib Dem councillors also say they are concerned about police call response times – and invite respondents to sign a petition calling for improved response times by ticking a box.

“Last year, North Yorkshire Police were named as one of the three slowest forces in answering 999 calls,” the form says.

“Residents also frequently complain about the length of time taken to answer non-emergency 101 calls, with more than a third of calls abandoned.”

Cllr Waller also urged people living locally to sign up to the police’s community messaging free email alert service – in which emails can be sent out warning you of potential problems in your area.

To sign up, visit northyorkshirecommunitymessaging.co.uk/