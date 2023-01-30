A York MP has been quizzing government moves to ban British hunters from bringing home ‘trophies’ of endangered animals they have shot overseas.

A bill banning the practice made its way through the committee stage of parliament last week, well on its way to becoming law.

The government has pledged to back the bill, which follows an extensive public consultation, featuring more than 44,000 people and gaining 90 per cent support.

After East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight (Con) called for the government not to delay the bill, York Central’s Rachael Maskell similarly sought assurances the bill would ensure there was no imports of “these so-called trophies.”

The Labour MP then asked about a government minister about impacts on people making money out of their kills and asked for a ban on UK companies promoting hunting tourism.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Natural Environment and Land Use) Trudy Harrison said she shared Ms Maskell’s concerns and was “having detailed discussions with international counterparts,” which she could not detail, to “truly make a difference” to endangered species.

Ms Harrison added the government was doing everything to make the bill law, which was part of an ambitious programme of animal welfare reforms.