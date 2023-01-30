Labour councillors in York have pledged they will aim to ensure a free school meal every day for every primary school pupil in the city if they win May's local council election.

They say the commitment - which would be achieved though a 'partnership community fund' set up with local organisations, including businesses and residents - is a direct response to the cost-of-living crisis.

The free school meals would continue 'until further notice' or until the cost of living crisis eases, says Labour, which forms the official opposition on the city council.

The pledge follows 'several months of working with key institutions and employers in the city to work out how the pledge can be achieved', says Labour, which forms the official opposition on the city council.

Labour spokesperson for education and children’s services on City of York Council Cllr Bob Webb said: “The cost-of-living crisis is hammering children and their families and ensuring those children are fed is essential to their ability to learn.

"We believe every child matters and will back up our words with action.

"A Labour council will be one that cares in a crisis and we’re going to work towards every primary school child having access to a free meal while in school, meaning they’re better able to learn.

"York already has a worrying attainment gap between those receiving free school meals and those that don’t, and this gap needs to narrow, not widen further.

"From health and education perspectives, we cannot afford to wait any longer to take decisive action."

Labour says it has been meeting with organisations across the city interested in taking such action.

Labour group leader Cllr Claire Douglas said she has already been encouraged by discussions where York-based businesses have made it clear they want to help.

She said: “We’re going to create a partnership community fund with local organisations, including businesses and residents, that are committed to the aim of feeding our primary age school children during this most difficult time.

"The council will act as financial contributor and lead-coordinator, but the partnership will set its own goals which may evolve over time.

"We’re really excited by the possibilities of what can be achieved through working positively and collaboratively as one city, should we end up running the council in May.

“Too often there is a shrug of the shoulders and an unwillingness to find solutions to the problems the council and the city faces. That will end under a Labour council."