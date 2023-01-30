DEVELOPERS planning to build 1,500 new homes on the edge of a North Yorkshire village are 'in for a fight'.

According to Selby county councillor John McCartney the plan by Banks Property to build their Eggborough West development extending the village of Eggborough have got locals 'really annoyed'.

The plans would see up to 1,500 energy efficient properties of all types being built on a 71.5 hectare site to the west of the village which is currently home to about 2,000 residents.

Cllr McCartney said: "The reality of this is that they want to turn the neighbouring villages of Eggborough and Kellington into a town. They want to rip out the heart of the two villages, destroying centuries of identity. They claim that it will be sustainable, but all the people living there will need to have cars to travel to work as the railway station only has two trains to Leeds a day.

"We already have developments underway at the Eggborough Power Station site and at the former Kellingley Colliery so this development isn't needed."

The planned development in Eggborough (Image: Banks Property)

Cllr McCartney's comments come after The Press revealed this morning that Banks say the project would offer new low carbon homes, enhanced local transport links, a new primary school and nursery, assisted living units, new areas of accessible public open space, a local shop and a range of environmental benefits.

County councillor John McCartney (Image: Newsquest)

But Cllr McCartney said: "The land they plan to build on is high quality agricultural land and because of its proximity to the river Aire the land can be irrigated and is used to grow carrots and potatoes that go to the local carrot factory.

"We shouldn't be destroying good agricultural land when food security is such a big issue.

"They are in for a fight, I can guarantee you that."

Two surgery events are set to be held in the area in the coming weeks at which full details of the outline proposals will be on display, with members of the Banks project team available to answer queries and listen to ideas about their plans from local residents and businesses.

A comprehensive community consultation process around Banks’ initial proposals will be carried out over the coming months, with the formal launch set to take place at two forthcoming, appointment-only surgery events.

The first one will take place from 1pm-7pm on Tuesday, February 21 at Kellington Village Hall on Barrington Garth in Kellington, with the second following from 4pm-8pm on Wednesday, March 1 at Whitley and Eggborough Community Primary School in Whitley.

Members of the Banks project team will be available at both events to answer queries and listen to ideas about their proposals from local residents and businesses.

Lewis Stokes, senior community relations manager at the Banks Group, said: “We are looking to create a high quality, well-connected and sustainable extension to Eggborough which will deliver a wide range of benefits to the local community, the local economy and the local environment, and we’re excited by the opportunities that the site presents to deliver them.”