Cars, bikes, and scooters can all be dangerous when handled recklessly. Mehvish S, 14, was knocked to the ground by a bike on January 11th, 2023. She was left injured after being tackled to the pavement directly in front of a local café as she crossed the street to her mother's car. "I was shocked and afraid, I couldn't process what had just happened," she said when asked for a statement. Mehvish suggested that the roads near her school should be made safer by installing traffic signals or a lollipop lady when asked for a solution.

All Bradford citizens are aware of the infamous Leeds road (BD3) and Great Horton road (BD7). When interviewing Faiz Sultan, 68, he said “ some of my friends are scared to go out on the roads of Bradford after 8pm because it’s just too risky.” Some elderly people feel threatened by careless individuals who use the roads in disorderly fashions, frequently causing havoc. Another recent phenomena we see is drivers dangerously parking their vehicles on pavements not only resulting in inconvenience for the pedestrians but also presents as a grave danger. In a recent interview with mr smith of Fagley road I came to learn of the daily challenges his partially sighted wife faces when trying to reach her house due to the cars parked in unsuitable places.

What is Bradford doing to solve this issue?

Over the years, the Bradford council has made a number of commitments in an effort to lessen the stress that many residents endure. Riaz Ahmed, a councilman for Bradford, exhorts businesses to "take some responsibility" for accidents involving the cars they hire out and participate in road safety programmes. But so far, nothing has been done.

How can you stay safe on the roads?

Always wear your seatbelt, utilise your indicators, avoid using your phone while driving, and make sure you never get behind the wheel whilst intoxicated.

Always look both ways before crossing the street while bicycling or walking and stay in the bike lane or pavement.