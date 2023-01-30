BT has lost its bid to have a chain of hi-tech ‘street hubs’ erected across York and one in Haxby.

City of York planners last week refused planning approval for the slab-like hubs in Queen Street, Station Road, Boroughbridge Road and fronting Ryedale Court, The Village, Haxby.

The move follows Harrogate Borough Council rejecting similar moves in the town and in Starbeck, which follow earlier and similar refusals for sites across York City Centre.

Rejecting a hub in Queen Street, planners said the digital screens and advertisements would harm the historic townscape, form a significant intrusion onto public footways, distract highway users and thus harm public safety.

Similarly, the Micklegate Planning Panel said a hub opposite the Principal Hotel on Station Road would harm the ‘flow’ of pedestrians on the footpath,

The council’s Conservation architect and Historic England said the ‘monolith’ would result in “unnecessary clutter.”

The Station Road hub also received three further objections from residents saying it would be ‘incongruous and unnecessary’ harming the conservation area, sited by York’s Roman walls.

However, North Yorkshire Police welcomed, for example, the public information the Station Road hub would offer.

In their applications last Summer, BT said its hubs would help reduce clutter by replacing old telephone boxes, they would give free wi-fi and phone calls, plus community information, funded by advertisements.