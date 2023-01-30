A TEENAGE boy was punched in the face during an alleged assault in a North Yorkshire town - and police officers have launched an appeal.

The incident happened in Westborough near North Street in Scarborough at around 6.15pm on Tuesday January 24, when a teenage boy was punched in the face by another teenage boy.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The suspect has blonde hair and was wearing a dark puffa jacket. The victim sustained bruising and a small cut to the side of his nose.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for any witnesses to this incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email lucy.england@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 613

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230014544 when passing on any details.