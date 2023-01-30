Exhibitions highlighting Yorkshire dialect are taking place across North Yorkshire.

The move follows the county council library service gaining £12,000 for the Ey Up! Project.

It involved a variety of people working with library staff at a series of workshops.

Now, residents are encouraged to visit the exhibitions at libraries including Knaresborough, Scarborough and Selby libraries.

Executive member for libraries, Cllr Greg White, said: “We have received great feedback from those who took part in the sessions as well as the artists. It offered a chance to celebrate Yorkshire’s rich dialects and increase awareness of local history.

“We have been very impressed with the amount of work that has gone into the exhibitions. It’s another new project that our libraries have been involved with which has encouraged new visitors through the doors.”

Scarborough library held workshops with participants from the Mencap charity led by print artist Dawn Brooks.

Creative writing workshops were hosted by artist Andy Craven-Griffiths in partnership with Orb mental health charity at Knaresborough library.

The library service worked alongside artist Suzie Devey and Horton Housing in Selby library, and rap artist James Koppert worked with young people in the Scarborough area.

The exhibitions run until the end of February.

Last year, North Yorkshire Libraries ran events to promote the dialect.

Last year, University of York Researchers also said Yorkshire Dialect was standing up to southern invaders.