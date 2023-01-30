The York Careers Fair is taking place on Thursday February 23 at Hilton York from 10am-2pm.

The free event features local and national employers offering hundreds of available vacancies across all levels.

Some of the companies that will be exhibiting at the event include: Board RM Outwood, Institute of Education, Yorkshire Education, Wellburn Care, Siemens Mobility, The Cambian Group, DWP York, Caremark East Riding, Forestry Commission, Brigantia Partners Limited/ ARIS Jobs Army (Capita Business Services Ltd), Leeds and York NHS trust, United Response, Royal Mencap Society, City of York Council, First Bus, York Home Instead York, Prometheus Group, Education Development Trust, City of York Trading Limited, Deep Sea Electronics, Vision for Education, Motus Commercials, Drax, Burger King UK, Aviva, Castle Employment, Carefound Home Care (Harrogate) Limited, NFU Mutual, Moortown Group.

The York Careers Fair is one of more than 60 staged across the UK by UK Careers Fair.

Often referred to as a job fair, recruitment event, or careers fair, these events provide a space for companies and job seekers to connect and explore potential job opportunities. The events are open to everyone and completely free to attend.

The website https://www.ukcareersfair.com/event/york-careers-fair has more details.