A MAN who lives with a disability has hit out at what he branded the "terrible" support he received during a stay at a hotel in York for a special wedding anniversary.

John Scott, who lives in Edinburgh, travelled to York to stay for four nights with his wife at The Park Inn by Radisson in North Street to celebrate the couple's 50th wedding anniversary.

John said the couple were placed on the fourth floor of the hotel as the rooms on lower levels were fully booked.

On the first night of their stay, the couple chose to go to bed early as they were tired, but a fire alarm sounded.

John says he and his wife were forced to get down to the ground floor of the hotel without any support from hotel staff. He says he would normally expect help due to his condition.

Once they got to reception, they noticed there were no other guests there - and John says they were told that it was just a false alarm.

But he says the journey to the ground floor left him "totally exhausted" and resulted in an ambulance being called to check him over - which took two hours to arrive.

The Park Inn by Radisson in York (Image: Newsquest)

John, who is a wheelchair user, said: "It really put a downer on our anniversary.

"Nobody stopped to give us a hand. We were just left to our own devices, it was disgusting really. It's not on.

"I was exhausted, it was an awful situation.

"This is meant to be a multinational hotel. If this is how they treat their guests it's shocking. It shouldn't be happening."

John said that he was forced to get down to the reception in just his pyjamas with bare feet due to the panic of the fire alarm - which he said left him cold as well as tired.

A spokesperson for The Park Inn by Radisson in York said: "The safety and wellbeing of our guests is our utmost priority. In this case, the guests were provided with their selected room type.

"The fire alarm procedure was strictly adhered to by the hotel and was in accordance with the local fire authority."

John said the couple left their mid-November 'staycation' in York a night early as they were so upset.

John said the hotel deducted the money for the night they didn't stay, but he was still upset.

"This sort of thing shouldn't be happening at chain hotels like this, it's terrible," he said.