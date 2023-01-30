Voluntary and community organisations in York are invited to bid for a share of up to £150,000 to support people experiencing financial difficulties.

The fund aims to support voluntary and community sector services that reach out and support residents to maximise their incomes either by applying for extra benefits or boosting their employability.

The fund is administered by the city’s Financial Inclusion Steering Group, which brings together partners including the Council, Citizens Advice York, York CVS and York Explore.

Projects which have received financial inclusion grants in the past include specialist debt advice; improving the employability of people aged over 50; GP surgeries offering welfare advice support to patients; advice in the community to support residents’ financial capability; and providing support with Universal Credit applications.

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Communities, said: “It has never been more important to support our most financially vulnerable residents than during this cost of living crisis. We’re looking for projects which might include community outreach work to help residents maximise their income or help lower outgoings or avoid or manage debt.”

Cllr Nigel Ayre, Executive Member for Finance and Performance, said: “Just as past grants have helped to make a positive difference to people’s lives and financial security, we want this round of funding to deliver projects that will benefit those in greatest need the most."

All known organisations have been invited to send their applications before the deadline of Tuesday February 21 at 5pm. Any new organisations or any unknown to the council should email financial.inclusion@york.gov.uk for an application form. Following a selection process, the successful bids will be announced in March.