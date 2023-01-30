A LOCAL business has stepped in to help transform the library at a North Yorkshire school.

British Gypsum which makes plasterboards, coving and accessories at it's Sherburn in Elmet factory has given a £5,000 donation to Sherburn Hungate Primary School.

The donation has allowed the school to invest in new books for its library, offering a greater variety of reading materials for pupils aged 5-11.

Sherburn Hungate Primary School is currently one of two schools in Sherburn-in-Elmet and in 2021, the school underwent a significant expansion so it could cater to up to 450 pupils.

British Gypsum has worked alongside the school for a number of years, volunteering and providing donations to help support its growth. Most recently, they have created a space where pupils can explore the outdoors, turning an unusable area into a sensory nature garden.

A pupil using the new library (Image: British Gypsum)

Martyn Broom, head teacher at Sherburn Hungate said: “British Gypsum has been very supportive over recent years, providing donations and manpower to help us provide an outstanding education for our young people. The most recent donation of £5000 has had an incredible impact on our pupils.

“With it, we have invested in quality reading texts, turning our brand-new library into a wonderful learning opportunity for all children. British Gypsum has had a significant impact on children's love of reading, and for this, we will be forever grateful.”

Pupils enjoying the library (Image: British Gypsum)

John Day, plant manager at British Gypsum’s Sherburn site, said: “We’re delighted to have contributed towards a better learning experience for children in the Sherburn community, and hope it encourages them to read more - not only in school time but in their spare time too.

“We want to be good neighbours to the people living near our manufacturing plants, and it’s important to us that we leave a positive legacy, now and for future generations. We’re passionately invested in our local communities and will continue to support Sherburn Hungate Primary School as it grows.”

The new library (Image: British Gypsum)

For more information on British Gypsum’s Building Better Communities project, visit: british-gypsum.com/local-communities