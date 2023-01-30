POLICE and Francis McNally’s family may never know why he died at the hands of Curtis Turpin and Adam Hudson.

Neither killer has said why they carried out what the senior investigating officer Det Supt Wayne Fox called their “senseless and brutal attack” on him.

The police officer said: "Throughout the course of the investigation, and subsequent trial, they have sought to distance themselves from their true level of involvement, changing their story time and again.

"In a desperate bid to acquit his co-accused Hudson finally attempted to take sole blame for the attack whilst giving evidence in court, however, was unsuccessful in his efforts."

The policeman said: “I would like to pay tribute to Francis’ family who, because of the lies told by the defendants, were forced to endure graphic details of the attack on their loved one.

"They have acted with the upmost dignity throughout the investigation, and particularly through the court proceedings, in their efforts to seek justice for Francis.

“I hope that the significant sentences imposed on Turpin and Hudson can provide at least some comfort to them going forward.”