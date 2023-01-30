A developer is has submitted plans for ten flats despite refusals for other schemes on the site in a York village.

Strensall-based Queens Staith Leisure seek to demolish the existing empty offices at 1 North Moor Road, Huntington, and erect a terrace of four 2-bed apartments and a terrace of four 2-bed apartments and two one-bed apartments.

The application to City of York Council follows the company being refused plans to demolish the existing offices of the 55x22m site in December. Other housing plans have also been refused, including at appeal, with issues including over-development and loss of employment land.

The latest scheme says it will contribute positively to the site and its scale and size was compatible to the surroundings. A high standard of design was used, matching the local vernacular.

Previous plans had been refused due to issues with refuse storage, so the scheme now included integrated refuse storage areas, which would not harm visual amenity.

The application added that permitted development rights would allow the developer to convert the existing redundant Wilberforce House, so loss of employment land cannot be an issue.

It concluded: “It is our assertion that the proposal will positively enhance the character of the immediate environment through high quality design, sustainable construction and specification in a sustainable location to meet housing needs of current and future generations.”