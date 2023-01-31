PEOPLE are set to become time travellers as York Ice Trail gets underway this weekend.

The theme of this year's event is 'A Journey Through Time', which will take participants from the prehistoric ages in a walk through history, and into the future.

A new sculpture from YO1 Radio boosts the number of sculptures in this year's event to 37.

The ice trail will run on Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5. Maps of the trail are now available from the new Visitor Information Centre at 21 Parliament Street.

New ice sculpture for York Ice Trail 2023 (Image: Charlotte Graham)

All of the sculptures are sponsored and conceived by local businesses, and designed and created by Europe's leading ice specialists, Icebox.

Ice sculpture for York Ice Trail (Image: Make it York)

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of the City of York Council, said: “The York Ice Trail brings imaginative, ‘cool’ and unique sculptures to York’s streets and is much loved by residents and visitors.

"This year’s theme and creations are paying a fitting tribute to York’s rich history and imagination of our local businesses.

"Our city is well known and loved for its vibrant businesses, so many of whom have joined the festivities this year, with impressive sculptures set to bring some extra magic to the city.

"With so many sculptures and ways to get involved, this year’s festival promises to be another unmissable event.”

Ice sculpture from 2022's Ice Trail (Image: Make it York)

The trail has been organised by Make It York, with main sponsors York Park&Ride.

Sarah Loftus, managing director at Make It York, said: “We’re incredibly thankful to all the brilliant local businesses who support the York Ice Trail and to our headline sponsor, York Park&Ride.

"Their support makes it possible for us to keep running these much-loved free events in the city. York Ice Trail 2023 will spark imaginations, transporting visitors across time and dimension from sculpture to sculpture.

"Our ice partners at Icebox have done a phenomenal job at bringing the ideas to life and we can’t wait to see all 38 sculptures line the streets of York in February.”

Ice sculpture from 2022 (Image: Charlotte Graham)

Ice sculptures in this year's event will include York's Chocolate Story Clock, which will imagine York's rich chocolate heritage in ice – with a hot chocolate twist.

For more information about York Ice Trail 2023 and to download a map, please visit visityork.org/ice