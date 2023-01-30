A £250,000 grant to improve the lives of people with "serious mental illness" in York has been launched by a partnership in the city.

The Community Mental Health Transformation Grant has been created by the York Mental Health Partnership in collaboration with the ‘Connecting our City’ Partnership.

The funding, available over two years from NHS England, will be distributed to voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations to help them to work with partners across the city in an innovative and transformative way, to continue to improve the lives of York residents experiencing significant mental ill-health.

Applications are now being called on from charities, community groups, clubs and other not-for-profit organisations who can apply for up to £40,000 funding - with a maximum of £20,000 each year which will be subject to a review process.

Councillor Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care at City of York Council, said: “York Mental Health Partnership is delighted to welcome this grant and the opportunity it brings to build on our existing support for mental health. Current provision has deep and effective roots in our communities which aligns with our strategy to support people where they live.

"To encourage more innovation and broaden provision, grant applications from voluntary, community and social enterprises will be welcomed to continue this work.”

Local VCSE sector support and development charity, York CVS, are managing the Community Mental Health Transformation Grant on behalf of the York Mental Health Partnership - and they will be able to provide additional support prior to submitting an application as well as after the grant decisions have been made.

Alison Semmence, chief executive at York CVS, said: “We’re really pleased to be managing the Community Mental Health Transformation Grant in partnership with the York Mental Health Partnership and ‘Connecting Our City’ Partnership, having delivered grants for several years in order to strengthen York’s VCSE Sector, with a focus on reducing health inequalities, isolation and loneliness.

"We’d urge any VCSE organisations looking to apply to get in contact with us as soon as possible to explore what additional support we can provide before the closing date on Monday March 20.”

Meanwhile, David Kerr, community mental health transformation and programme delivery lead at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys (TEWV) NHS Foundation Trust, said the team are happy with the new grant scheme.

He said: "We know the significant impact the VCSE Sector has on supporting York’s community with their mental health so, we are pleased the grant can contribute to transforming and supporting those efforts."

For more information and to apply for a grant, visit the York CVS website.

If you have any questions or want to discuss if your project meets the criteria, you can email: grants@yorkcvs.org.uk