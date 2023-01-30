PLANS have been unveiled to super-size a North Yorkshire village with the addition of 1,500 new homes.

Banks Property is planning to build their Eggborough West development extending the village of Eggborough, to the south west of Selby.

READ MORE: Top job up for grabs at popular North Yorkshire school

It would see up to 1,500 energy efficient properties of all types being built on a 71.5 hectare site to the west of the village which is currently home to about 2,000 residents.

The planned development in Eggborough (Image: Banks Property)

Banks say the project would offer new low carbon homes, enhanced local transport links, a new primary school and nursery, assisted living units, new areas of accessible public open space, a local shop and a range of environmental benefits.

READ MORE: Missing North Yorkshire teenagers turn up

Two surgery events are set to be held in the area in the coming weeks at which full details of the outline proposals will be on display, with members of the Banks project team available to answer queries and listen to ideas about their plans from local residents and businesses.

How the new homes might look (Image: Banks Property)

The plans are being developed in line with the emerging Selby Local Plan and the proposals include the creation of a network of high quality, green open spaces with a variety of landscapes, facilities and wildlife habitats within the site and across the surrounding area.

A comprehensive community consultation process around Banks’ initial proposals will be carried out over the coming months, with the formal launch set to take place at two forthcoming, appointment-only surgery events.

The first one will take place from 1pm-7pm on Tuesday, February 21 at Kellington Village Hall on Barrington Garth in Kellington, with the second following from 4pm-8pm on Wednesday, March 1 at Whitley and Eggborough Community Primary School in Whitley.

Members of the Banks project team will be available at both events to answer queries and listen to ideas about their proposals from local residents and businesses.

Lewis Stokes, senior community relations manager at the Banks Group, said: “The Eggborough West site is included in the draft Selby Local Plan as a housing-led location and offers the opportunity to create a landmark development that will help the village continue to thrive for decades to come.

“We are looking to create a high quality, well-connected and sustainable extension to Eggborough which will deliver a wide range of benefits to the local community, the local economy and the local environment, and we’re excited by the opportunities that the site presents to deliver them.”

If Banks’ proposals are approved, they say about 190 full-time jobs would be supported on the Eggborough West site during its construction, with a further 95 jobs being indirectly supported through substantial investment in the regional supply chain.

Banks Property is part of the County Durham-headquartered Banks Group, which has over 45 years’ experience of developing land for property and energy-related projects.

A planning application for the project is expected to be finalised later this year, with Banks hoping to be able to begin work on site by the middle of the decade if it is approved.

To reserve a place at either of the Eggborough West surgery events, or to arrange to speak to the project team at a different time, please email eggborough@banksgroup.co.uk For further information on the project, please visit banksgroup.co.uk/eggborough