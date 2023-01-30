York Minster plans to change an empty house into offices to help it improve its welcome to its recovering number of visitors.

Plans have been submitted to City of York Council to convert 1 Deangate, which will also include repairs and upgrades to make the building more energy efficient.

The work will include new doors and windows, solar panels on the roof, removing a chimney, installing a heat pump, bike shed and other ancillary works.

The minster announced its plans for 1 Deangate last week as two Portakabin buildings were erected nearby to house works department staff relocated from Stoneyard a a start is made on the minster’s landmark £5m Centre of Excellence project.

The Deangate scheme will see the house converted into offices and welfare facilities for its Visitor Experience staff and volunteers.

Planning documents for it said: “The current building presents various challenges such as poor fabric condition, building regulations compliance, accessibility issues, outdated services and sustainability matters generally.”

The Minster’s Neighbourhood Plan, approved last year, seeks to redevelop existing properties within the Minster precinct. This scheme would be a “fitting use” for the vacant building, which delivers “a sustainable refit and will preserve the building for the future through active use, care and investment.”

The application also said the scheme is intrinsically related to two other projects within the precinct and the minister itself. They are changes to the vestibule and entrances and a new ticket office.

The current ticket office, located inside the West Door, is “cramped and insufficient” and “detracts from the initial experience of the Minster.” The neighbourhood plan justifies a move to a new entrance vis the South Transept and the back office functions taking place in 1 Deansgate and nearby.

The application concluded the proposals have been fully evaluated for their impacts and benefits in the conservation area and in supporting the Minster’s neighbourhood plan.

“Overall, the proposals will revitalise and re-present this building within the key setting of York Minster and the conservation area.”

“It is clear there are a number of significant economic, social and environmental public benefits arising from this development. The change of use will facilitate the continued stewardship of the Minster and create a number of valuable office spaces which will be used to enhance the visitor experience for the Precinct.”

The energy efficiency measures, such as better insulation and using renewable technologies to reduce the building’s carbon footprint, were a public benefit.

“These sustainability improvements are just one part of a wider programme of Precinct-wide decarbonisation, articulated in the York Minster Neighbourhood Plan.”

Furthermore, there were also “no technical or environmental constraints that would preclude the development from progressing.”

With the scheme meeting local and national planning policies, planning permission should be granted, the application added.