A SCOOTER rider was taken to hospital with injuries after a crash with a car in a North Yorkshire town.

The incident happened on Saturday (January 28) between 9.45am – 10am in Skipton Road in Harrogate near the Empress roundabout. The crash involved a black coloured Lambretta scooter and an unknown red 4x4 style vehicle, which police said failed to stop at the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The red vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued towards the Empress roundabout.

"The rider of the scooter suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment."

Police officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who has information that could identify the red vehicle involved. They are also appealing for any dash camera footage that could help the investigation.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1282 Burgess. You can also email 001282@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230016678 when passing on details.