MORE rail strikes are taking place this week, on the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade, following the rejection of a pay offer.

Wednesday, February 1, will see half a million workers go on strike in disputes over pay, jobs, and working conditions, making up the biggest walk out since 2011, when public sector unions went on strike over pensions.

Train drivers, bus drivers, teachers, university lecturers, civil servants and security guards from seven trade unions will be walking out.

READ MORE: 'Retro-inspired' shop in York city centre to close after more than a decade

Aslef and RMT union members will walk out on Wednesday, February 1, and Friday, February 3.

The affected rail companies which run through York station are CrossCountry, LNER, Northern Trains and TransPennine Express.

Aslef rejected an offer of four per cent a year for two years on behalf of 15 train firms.

Mick Whelan, ASLEF general secretary, said that the pay offer was "not acceptable".

Mr Whelan explained: "Not only is the offer a real-terms pay cut, but it came with so many conditions attached that it was clearly unacceptable.

"Our members have not had an increase since 2019, despite soaring inflation, and it is time the companies – encouraged, perhaps, by the Government – sat down with us and got serious.

"That is the only way to end this dispute.”

A Rail Delivery Group spokesman said: "It’s disappointing our fair and affordable offer, which would take average driver base salaries from £60,000 to nearly £65,000 by the end of 2023 pay awards, wasn’t put to the Aslef members.

“With taxpayers still funding up to an extra £175 million a month to make up the shortfall in revenue post-Covid, it provided a significant salary uplift while bringing in long overdue reforms that would mean more reliable services for passengers.

"Rather than announcing further strikes, we ask Aslef to recognise the financial challenge the industry is facing and work with us to deliver a better railway with a strong long-term future."