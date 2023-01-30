A RAPPER from York has been working on a brand-new track with an artist he used to listen to in his younger years.

Billyboy Fitch, who has been active on the rap scene since 2015, has been working with one of his idols Lunar C on a new single called 'The Re-Up'.

The York rapper, who often works on hip hop and grime music, said: "I grew up listening to Don’t Flop legend Lunar C, who has raked up millions of views - and now 10 years later I'm working with him."

The new tune will be released on February 3.

To listen to Billyboy Fitch's music, or find out more details on the artist, visit his Facebook page. He has around 1,000 followers on his page.

Between his rap battles in Don't Flop, Lunar C has accumulated over eight million hits and was awarded trophies for 'Best Newcomer' and 'Performance of the Year' within the league in 2011.