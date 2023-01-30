FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a fire in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.10pm last night (January 29) to Tomlinson Way in Sherburn in Elmet near Selby.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Tadcaster, Selby, Huntington, Acomb and colleagues from West Yorkshire’s Garforth and Pontefract stations attended a fire to a residential property.

"Crews used three main jets with multiple covering jets and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

"The aerial ladder platform was also utilised to create a working platform. The property suffered extensive fire damage."