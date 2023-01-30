THE top job is up for grabs at a popular North Yorkshire primary school.

North Yorkshire County Council is advertising for a new head teacher at Selby Abbey CE School with a salary of £67,351 a year.

READ MORE: Missing North Yorkshire teenagers turn up

The school has 369 pupils and the new head will start in September and replace the current head, Jo Jennings.

The job description says: "Our children, staff, parents, governing body and local community are proud of our school and we place the utmost importance on developing confident, thoughtful and well-rounded young people. Our school is focused on the development of the whole child, enabling each pupil to feel cherished and challenged to fulfil their potential in relation to academic and personal development within a supportive, family orientated environment where everyone cares for the well-being of each other.

"In an evolving educational environment, the remit will be to maintain high standards by developing the school and partnering with the wider communities. The new head will ensure our school continues to challenge children to thrive in all aspects of school life, ensuring that pupil outcomes are maximised and standards are maintained and built upon.

"It will be a great opportunity to develop and implement effective strategies to maintain and raise standards and continually improve pupil attainment and progress. With a meticulous eye for detail, the new head must be able to support the diverse needs of pupils and the provision for each individual child, whilst maintaining the ability to balance budgetary constraints."

For more information about the job, how to apply, a full job description and person specification, please visit – https://nyresourcing.co.uk/selby-abbey-ce-vc-primary-school-headteacher/

For an informal, confidential conversation about the role please call Julie Crichton on 07816251317 or email julie.crichton@northyorks.gov.uk

The closing date for all applications is midnight on March 13.