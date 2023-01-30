TWO teenagers who missing again from a North Yorkshire village have been found.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that Chardonnay 15 or London, 13, missing from Church Fenton, near Tadcaster, at just after 6pm yesterday.

The force asked people to call it if on 101 if they had seen either girl, or 999 with an immediate sighting.

"They have links to London and Manchester and may be using trains to travel," it added.

But a police spokesman said has now said: "We're pleased to report that the missing teenage girls from Church Fenton have been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."

A similar appeal to help find the girls was issued on last week but the force said the same day that they had been found safe and well.